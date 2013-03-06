Starting Today: Shop Online At Zara Canada, Get All The Details

The day has finally come! As we announced earlier, Zara now offers online shopping in Canada. This is going to be beyond dangerous. I envision many spontaneous Zara purchases in my not-so-distant future. Ship to your house (standard shipping is only $4.95 CAD and free for orders over $50 CAD) or conveniently ship to the store of your choice in just 3-6 business days. Fashion emergencies can be avoided by opting for express shipping ($9.95 CAD, arrives in 2-3 business days). Change your mind and return easily by mail or in store. Shopping at Zara has become way too easy. Don’t forget to download the app so you can shop on the go! I’m already coveting the items below.

Dress with Laced Neckline, $45.90 CAD

Faux Leather Combination Skirt, $59.90 CAD

Gathered Dress, $59.90 CAD

Combination Jacket With Yoke, $99.90 CAD

Strappy High-Heel Sandals, $89.90 CAD