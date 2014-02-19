Where to Buy Grad Dresses in Vancouver

Image via Pinterest

Grad dress shopping is a rite of passage. For some, it’s your first important “grown-up” dress. It’s also your chance to get totally glamorous to celebrate the end of high school. If you’re on the hunt for an Oscar-worthy gown to wow the class of 2014, be sure to check out these dress shops in Vancouver. There are plenty of beautiful off-the-rack options to be found at a variety of price points. If you’re worried that you and your homeroom frenemy might show up in the same dress, don’t forget to ask if the store will let you register your dress and school so you’re purchasing a dress that no one else will have come grad night (fashion crisis averted!)

Now, grab your mom and your bestest gal pals and hit the ground running to find that perfect dress. Here’s where to shop for dresses in Vancouver:

Bryan’s Bride, Brentwood Mall in Burnaby – This expansive bridal store also caters to grads with a large selection of grad and special occasion dresses. Check out dresses from designers Bill Levkoff and Love by Enzoani.

Ever New, Pacific Centre and Richmond Centre Mall – If you’re looking for embellishments or water colour prints, Ever New will have you covered. This Australian fashion retailer has a ton of grad-worthy dresses that are soft, feminine and pretty.

After Five, Oakridge Mall – Looking for a dress with tulle and sparkles? After Five will make your prom princess dreams come true. The more glitter the better, right?

Tiffany Bridal, E. Hastings, Vancouver – Tons of floor weeping gowns to choose from. If you’re looking for a celebrity-inspired fashion forward dress, this is your place to find it.

Barefoot Contessa, Main St, Vancouver – This shop is a cute little gem in the heart of Main street. Find short cocktail length dresses that you can dance the night away in.



BCBG, Metropolist at Metrotown, Pacific Centre, Oakridge Mall and Richmond Centre – The go-to destination for cocktail and evening dresses. BCBG dresses are chic, beautiful and well constructed.

On a budget? Don’t forget to consider and peruse local consignment shops like Front and Company and Mine & Yours. Consignment shops often stock grad appropriate dresses at this time of the year. Typically girls wear these dresses once so chances are you’ll find a one-of-a-kind frock in near-perfect condition for a fraction of the price.