Summer Hair Care: Splurge vs. Save

Over the summer we tend to neglect our hair. We let it get sun-soaked, salt-damaged, chlorine-ravished and just generally deprived of TLC. And while that all feels great in the moment, it can be a bit of a wake-up call the next time you need your locks to look their best! To get your hair back to its most beautiful, I’ve put together a list of your summer hair care must haves. And since we don’t all have the budget to indulge in every salon quality product our strands deserve, I’ve got the luxury beauty buys as well as their awesome drugstore counterparts.

Sachajuan Over Night Hair Repair, $60 CAD, Sephora

Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Overnight Miracle Repair Serum, $6.99 CAD, London Drugs

Overnight Treatment… Who has time for a hair mask? You do, with these fantastic overnight hair treatments. These babies revitalize and strengthen your hair while you get some much needed rest.

Ouidad 12 Minute Deep Treatment Intensive Repair, $58 CAD, Sephora

John Frieda Full Repair Hydrate and Rescue Deep Conditioner, $6.99 CAD, London Drugs

Deep Conditioner… Conditioner, as many of you undoubtedly know, is one product that makes a huge difference in your daily style. While you do rinse conditioner out of your hair, many high-end salon brands have more advanced delivery systems, meaning the ingredients are able to penetrate your hair shaft as opposed to most lower end products, which just coat them with product.

Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $50 CAD, Sephora

Pantene Pro-V 2-Minute Moisture Masque, $6.99 CAD, London Drugs

Hair Mask… Whether your hair is over processed, chlorine-damaged or simply parched, hair masks can work wonders restoring moisture to your locks. A mask can help protect your hair from further damage while helping it to look smoother and healthier.

Shu Uemura Essence Absolue – Nourishing Protective Oil, $68 CAD, Holt Renfrew

Live Clean Exotic Nectar Argan Oil Oil Treatment, $11.99 CAD, London Drugs

Hair Oil… Hair oils serve a wide range of purposes, from hydrating and protecting your hair to smoothing frizz and making hair shiny. These oils can be used with or without heat styling, before or after washing, to create an instantly more polished effect.

ghd Style Heat Protect Spray, $27 CAD, Sephora

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine Spray, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs

Heat Protectant… In the summer it is more important than ever to protect your hair from heat damage. These products will help keep your hair healthy and minimize heat damage from your styling tools, while additionally shielding your hair from the sun.

Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo Powder Spray, $25 CAD, Sephora

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $9.99, London Drugs

Dry Shampoo… Dry shampoo is a busy girl’s best friend, especially in the summer! Try to refrain from stripping your hair of its natural oils by over-shampooing, and give your hair an off day (or two if you’re adventurous) with dry shampoo. Dry shampoo soaks up oil and adds texture to your hair, while also creating some serious volume. Try spraying your hair before bed to ensure that it has time to soak in entirely.