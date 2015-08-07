Tried & Tested: Conair Infiniti Pro The Ultimate Brush
The Ultimate Brush Infiniti Pro by Conair, $39.99 CAD, London Drugs
The Ultimate Brush is a battery powered anti-frizz brush that produces conditioning ions that eliminate frizz, adds healthy shine and leaves hair looking and feeling soft.
Disclaimer: I feel I should start by telling you my hair characteristics so you can get a better idea of how well the brush works for me, my hair type and whether or not it’s right for you. I have long, thick, naturally wavy and curly hair and a lot of it! It can be difficult to manage especially in humidity and takes a long time to dry and style after washing it.
I’ve been toting the brush around with me all summer to put it to the test! It’s survived Pemberton music festival, humid city days when my hair is very large and seemingly uncontrollable, post sweaty workouts, a surf trip to Tofino and countless beach days.
Claim to fame… For anyone who struggles with frizz or static, this brush which is powered with an anti-frizz ionic generator, that releases ions directly into your hair as you brush, removes static and smooths the hair’s cuticle. The conditioning ions leave hair frizz free, soft, shiny and manageable.
What are ions? An ion is a positive or negative charged particle, typically when your hair has more positive or negative ions it produces static and frizz.
What’s a hair’s cuticle? The hair cuticle is the outermost layer of each hair. Day to day can put stress on our hair cuticles and contribute to a build-up of static electricity, which caused the surface of the cuticle to become rough and hair to look frizzy.
Formulation… The active frizz-control ionic generator produces a stream of conditioning ions, which act to neutralize the static charge, smoothing the cuticle for an instant shiny, frizz-free finish.
The brush itself has an On/Off switch on the handle to flip on just before using along with an indicator light. The active frizz-control ionic generator is centrally positioned in the head of the brush to increase the anti-static benefits of the hair. For comfortable brush strokes the brush has ball-tipped bristles and a flexible cushion base. Also, the brush is wireless, making it perfect for anyone on-the-go.
How I used it… When my hair was wet, I’d just flip on the switch and brush through all my hair, starting at the ends and working my way up to my scalp to avoid and knots or pulling. When my hair was dry, I mostly concentrated on the scalp and top of my head to tame any frizz or flyaways while avoiding my curls. However, when I had my hair dry and styled straight, I just ran the brush through all my hair. Then, of course, I’d make sure to flip off the switch.
The result… I found the brush to be extremely helpful for my long side bangs when I didn’t have access to a hair straightener. The brush tamed the bangs and ensured they dried in the right direction. The brush also worked wonders on second or third day hair in between shampoo and conditioning along with dry shampoo to make it look fresh and smooth. Compared to my other brushes, I found the Conair brush actually helped in prepping my hair to dry in a more manageable manner after brushing it right after the shower. Also, the bristles and head of the brush easily worked their way through my hair without pulling.
Good to know… The brush uses 2 AAA batteries, the first set is included with your brush. Make sure to turn the brush off after each use so that your batteries last longer. For some reason I expected the brush to make some kind of noise once it was turned on and generating ions, however it is silent and the indicator light will let you know whether or not it’s working.
Sounds like a neat product! I also would have expected it to make noise but it sounds pretty seamless.
Thank you for this review. I saw the TV commercial for this product and was definetly interested, now this review has got me on board to purchase it. 🙂
Hi! Does the brush straigten your hair?
Hi Andrada – No, the brush doesn’t straighten your hair but it definitely smooths your hair and helps eliminate frizz.
I really like the conair infinity brush and how the ion thing helps with my frizz too. Nice article! I would vote for this product as well 🙂
I bought one put batteries in not as good as my iron straightener heat does not come out just practically a brush money wasted.
September 15 2015
I bought and used the infiniti pro conair ionic. I am not satisfied with the results. How may I return for reimburstment.
This brush did absolutely nothing for my fine frizzy hair… I brushed it and it looked exactly the same as before I had used it… NO difference. Will go back to my hair straightener instead…