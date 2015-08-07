Tried & Tested: Conair Infiniti Pro The Ultimate Brush

The Ultimate Brush Infiniti Pro by Conair, $39.99 CAD, London Drugs

The Ultimate Brush is a battery powered anti-frizz brush that produces conditioning ions that eliminate frizz, adds healthy shine and leaves hair looking and feeling soft.

Disclaimer: I feel I should start by telling you my hair characteristics so you can get a better idea of how well the brush works for me, my hair type and whether or not it’s right for you. I have long, thick, naturally wavy and curly hair and a lot of it! It can be difficult to manage especially in humidity and takes a long time to dry and style after washing it.

I’ve been toting the brush around with me all summer to put it to the test! It’s survived Pemberton music festival, humid city days when my hair is very large and seemingly uncontrollable, post sweaty workouts, a surf trip to Tofino and countless beach days.

Claim to fame… For anyone who struggles with frizz or static, this brush which is powered with an anti-frizz ionic generator, that releases ions directly into your hair as you brush, removes static and smooths the hair’s cuticle. The conditioning ions leave hair frizz free, soft, shiny and manageable.

What are ions? An ion is a positive or negative charged particle, typically when your hair has more positive or negative ions it produces static and frizz.

What’s a hair’s cuticle? The hair cuticle is the outermost layer of each hair. Day to day can put stress on our hair cuticles and contribute to a build-up of static electricity, which caused the surface of the cuticle to become rough and hair to look frizzy.

Formulation… The active frizz-control ionic generator produces a stream of conditioning ions, which act to neutralize the static charge, smoothing the cuticle for an instant shiny, frizz-free finish.

The brush itself has an On/Off switch on the handle to flip on just before using along with an indicator light. The active frizz-control ionic generator is centrally positioned in the head of the brush to increase the anti-static benefits of the hair. For comfortable brush strokes the brush has ball-tipped bristles and a flexible cushion base. Also, the brush is wireless, making it perfect for anyone on-the-go.

How I used it… When my hair was wet, I’d just flip on the switch and brush through all my hair, starting at the ends and working my way up to my scalp to avoid and knots or pulling. When my hair was dry, I mostly concentrated on the scalp and top of my head to tame any frizz or flyaways while avoiding my curls. However, when I had my hair dry and styled straight, I just ran the brush through all my hair. Then, of course, I’d make sure to flip off the switch.

The result… I found the brush to be extremely helpful for my long side bangs when I didn’t have access to a hair straightener. The brush tamed the bangs and ensured they dried in the right direction. The brush also worked wonders on second or third day hair in between shampoo and conditioning along with dry shampoo to make it look fresh and smooth. Compared to my other brushes, I found the Conair brush actually helped in prepping my hair to dry in a more manageable manner after brushing it right after the shower. Also, the bristles and head of the brush easily worked their way through my hair without pulling.

Good to know… The brush uses 2 AAA batteries, the first set is included with your brush. Make sure to turn the brush off after each use so that your batteries last longer. For some reason I expected the brush to make some kind of noise once it was turned on and generating ions, however it is silent and the indicator light will let you know whether or not it’s working.

