COS To Open In Yorkdale and VANCOUVER!



During my last trip to Asia, I made sure to do a few shops at the COS stores in Japan and Hong Kong. Well, I’ll no longer need to stock up on this line – cause COS (“Collection of Style”) finally opens its doors in Vancouver (YAYYYY!!!) and Yorkdale in Toronto. This will be the third and fourth stores in Canada (the first two being on Ste Catherine in Montreal and Bloor Street in Toronto).

Why the love for COS? Couple reasons, I love the clean and classic aesthetics and it’s high-quality at a fair price point. There’s currently three COS t-shirts in my wardrobe on high rotation.

The store in Yorkdale will be 5,188 square feet and will be located in the newly expanded wing with womenswear and menswear collections. While the Vancouver store will be located in Gastown, 3,024 feet – smaller, but I’ll take it! Exact opening dates still to be determined, but the ETA is Autumn/Winter. Will keep you posted as I find out more info!