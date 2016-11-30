The Best Holiday Cards To Sign, Seal and Deliver This Season

‘Tis the season to start getting your holiday cards out. I so love sending (and receiving, hint hint) creative and thoughtful stationery, especially at this time of year. I’m one of those people who will stand in the card shop, agonizing over the perfect card to send. I also have a large shoebox full of thoughtful and fun cards that I’ve received over the years.

While there are some really great boxed cards at stationery shops like Papyrus, Chapters Indigo or more specialty shops like The Cross and Front & Company, there are a lot of unique cards (digital and print) that can be ordered online that offer one-of-a-kind designs that you’ll never see in stores. These cards can be personalized with special sentiments or customized with your favourite photos, creating a truly unique design that will surprise and delight this holiday season.

Whether you like them cute and cheeky, glam and sophisticated or customizable, here some of the best holiday cards to sign, seal and deliver.

Cute and Cheeky

Rifle Paper Co, Favorite Things Boxed Set of 8, approx $11.20 CAD

Racoon Any Leftovers Boxed Set of Cards, $10.47 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Glitter Knit Hat & Mittens Boxed Holiday Cards (set of 12), approx $14.95 CAD, Papyrus

Glam and Sophisticated

Garance Dore Graphic Happy Holidays Boxed Set of 8, approx $12.80 CAD, Rifle Paper & Co

Red and Green Joyful Boxed Set of 15, $10.47 CAD, Chapters Indigo

All I Want Is Holiday Cards, prices vary depending on quantity ordered, Minted.com

Digital and Custom Cards

Sometimes we cringe at the thought of holiday cards with family photos, but these days, custom cards with photos are less cheesy and more classy. I love online card services like Paperless Post and Artifact Uprising, which allow you to create beautiful and contemporary custom printed cards.

At Paperless Post, you can order printed cards or send digital cards. Expect beautifully designed cards and watch out for exclusive collaborations with designers like Oscar de la Renta and brands like Kate Spade New York and Kelly Wearstler.

Artifact Uprising is primarily a printed photo goods service (think photo books and calendars) but they also offer custom printed cards with your own photos. I love their clean and modern aesthetic, and after making a few photo books with them, I couldn’t resist creating a custom holiday card this year using one of the photos from our engagement shoot.

Both Paperless Post and Artifact Uprising feature an easy-to-use online card editor that allows you to play card designer. You can play around with text, type, colours and photos until you have the perfect card. If you’re graphically challenged, don’t fret! While the editor allows some flexibility in the card design, the built-in templates won’t steer you astray.

Kate Spade New York Confetti Branches Greeting (Gold), available in both online and paper,

Paperless Post

Foil-Stamped Cheer Holiday Card, from $1.85 USD, Artifact Uprising

Follow Jan on Twitter