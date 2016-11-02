Tried & Tested: The Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush

For the longest time, I’ve been a loyal devotee of the beautyblender makeup sponge. Don’t get me wrong, the beautyblender works wonderfully and has been a faithful tool in my makeup bag. But there comes a time when the universe tells you there is something even more awesome and revolutionary out there to apply your foundation flawlessly. Enter the Artis line of makeup brushes. My curiosity was peaked when I kept coming across Artis makeup brushes while perusing Instagram and watching beauty vlogs. These makeup brushes are super unique looking with their ergonomically curved handles and brush heads that mildly resemble a tooth brush. I soon learned that these are the Rolls Royce of makeup brushes and were developed by a former MAC Cosmetics executive looking to transform and revolutionize the way makeup brushes are designed and used to apply makeup.

When the makeup artist who did my bridal makeup and loads of internet research kept reiterating how great the Artis oval brushes were for applying liquid foundation, I took a leap of faith and purchased the Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush. Here’s why it’s one of the best makeup brushes I’ve ever used and why I’ve now retired my beautyblender.

The brush… The Palm Brush fits nicely in the palm of your hand with an indent on the top to rest your index finger, giving you solid control and hold on the brush. The Palm Brush is made up of several hundred thousands of CosmeFibres, a synthetic fiber that is 100% animal free, and carefully shaped, refined and hand-assembled. Artis brushes have on average 3 to 10 times more individual fibers as conventional brushes. This means that more fibers do more work with every pass across the surface of your skin.

Using the brush… The uniform surface area of each CosmeFibre picks up and lays down your foundation, without holding onto it and trapping it along the fibre’s length. You actually can use a bit less product than you normally would because the brush is so good at picking up and distributing product efficiently onto your skin.The CosmeFibre is ridiculously soft and feels pretty luxe. There’s no tugging or pulling of the skin. The key difference between the Palm Brush and a beautyblener lies in the application method. With the beautyblender you blot and stipple foundation onto your skin, and with the the Palm Brush, you pass the brush across the skin in fluid and continuous movements. I dot foundation on my forehead, on each side of my cheeks and on my chin, and start blending and moving the brush outwards from my face.

The result… We’re talking soft airbrush finish here. Seamless. Flawless. Hands down, application is a dream with the Artis Palm Brush. I use this brush with Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation, a lightweight liquid foundation. Without having to wet the brush first, the Artis brush blends and melts the foundation right into my skin. I find when I use the beautyblender, the foundation moreso sits on top of my skin. I also use the Artis brush to gently blend liquid highlighter onto the top of my cheeks and set my foundation with translucent powder. At the risk of sounding like a total infomercial, there is no cake face here, just beautiful skin that feels like my own.

Other ways to use the Artis Palm Brush… The Artis Palm Brush can also be used to apply self tanner or moisturizer on your body, highlighting and contour makeup and setting powder. It’s designed to work well with liquids, powders and emollient-based products, making this brush the Swiss Army tool of makeup brushes.

How to clean it… Of course, the Artis brush comes with its own dedicated cleanser and cleaning pad. I felt a bit guilty for spending so much on the brush already that I opted not to buy the cleanser. After each use, I’ve been wiping it down with a makeup removal cloth and every week, I wash it with mild soap and water and lay it down to dry on a towel (brush side down).

The verdict… I’m super happy with this brush. It was a bit of an investment at $65 US (or almost $95 CAD with our not-so-favourable exchange rate) but it’s a superior quality brush that I know I will have for years to come. I love the seamless application so much that I’m seriously thinking of getting the smaller brush to use with concealer to hide my under eye circles.

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush, $65 US, Net-a-Porter

