5 Festive Tops You Can Wear To All Your Holiday Parties

When it comes to dressing up for holiday parties, party dresses aren’t everyone’s thing. Enter the festive holiday top. They’re kind of like that one party top with sequins you used to buy and wear exclusively to the club (with bedazzled jeans of course) back in the day. Only now, you’re older (and wiser) and your tastes are way more sophisticated than you’re 19-year old self. Look for the party top of today made from metallic fabrics, luxe velvet and smooth, shiny silk. Chic details like lace don’t hurt either. Juxtapose with a pair of tailored black trousers for a dressier feel or with jeans for an undone look.

Now get your party pants on and bedazzle at your next holiday soiree with these dressy tops.

Ives Ruffled Camisole, approx $48 CAD, Anthropologie

Velvet Camisole Top, $35.90 CAD, Zara

Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Top, approx $88 CAD, Anthropologie

Metallic Halter Neck Top, $45.90 CAD, Zara

Babaton Everly Camisole, $65 CAD, Aritzia

