How To Make Your Own DIY Snow Globe In 6 Easy Steps

With another snowy weekend and below zero temperatures, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to partake in a holiday craft. Setting up shop at my dining table, I turned on my Sonos PLAY 1 wireless speaker and picked a festive holiday playlist on Spotify, complete with one of my faves, Mariah’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’. I was inspired by the DIY waterless snow globes I saw on Pinterest, but adapted it by using an open round glass vase. Technically you might call it a Winter Wonderland scene. Set this craft up at your upcoming holiday party for a fun activity for kids and adults. It’s also super easy, even if you’re creatively challenged, you’ll still enjoy it.

I bought the supplies at the Dollar Store and Michaels. You’ll need:

One clear glass vase

Miniature trees

Miniature deer figurine

Loose metallic glitter

Styrofoam snowflakes

Frosty snow

Snow spray

Self-adhesive jewels

Glue gun and glue sticks

Step 1: Spray miniature trees with snow spray. Make sure to spray about 6-8 inches away from tree. This will give the trees that fresh snow look, just like the ones I’ve been seeing IRL in Vancouver.

Step 2: Fill the glass vase with frosty snow. Sprinkle silver or gold glitter as desired.

Step 3: Place trees and deer into the vase. This will give you an idea if you need more or less snow, and where you might want to place and glue the snowflakes. Remove the trees and the deer.

Step 4: Peel the self-adhesive jewels and put on the centre of each snowflake.

Step 5: Heat glue gun and add a dab of glue on the middle on the back of each snowflake. Place snowflakes strategically on the inside of the vase on the backside of the vase. I also glued two smaller snowflakes on the front of the vase to fill out the snow scene.

Step 6: Place trees and deer into desired spots. Scatter more frosty snow into the vase as desired. And that’s it! I told you it was easy.

This season, the Sonos PLAY 1 has been on high rotation at my holiday brunches and get togethers. It’s a small but mighty speaker with sound that’s crisp and clear. The bass is impressive too. It’s a worthwhile investment if you don’t own a wireless speaker or for that special someone who loves to listen to music, podcasts, and more.

To keep a memory of my Winter Wonderland scene, I snapped a selfie on my iPhone 7 Plus, opened my Fujifilm Instax SHARE app and turned on my Instax SHARE printer. Another fun gift from TELUS. The portable handy little printer connects to your smartphone and prints out photos instantly. I love being able to print my favourite photos and also share them with friends, cause everyone needs more fridge photos right? This is one of those gifts that will be used and loved.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Holidays!

As a TELUS Advocate this year I’ll be sharing stories in partnership with TELUS. All opinions are my own.

Photo Credit: Alim Kabani