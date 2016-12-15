Eat, Drink & Be Merry: Perfect Gifts For The Cook Or Baker

Personally, I’m not very useful in the kitchen (unless you count licking spoons during cookie making), but I do have a handful of friends and family who can’t seem to get enough cooking and baking ware – and they are some of my absolute favourite people to shop for!

The beauty of these kinds of gifts is that you can really splurge on the practical yet stunning items that your loved ones would love to own, but would never buy for themselves, like adorable measuring cups or expensive salt sets. Here I’ve rounded up a luxury gourmet gift guide for your favourite foodie to help them cook their way through the holidays. After all, you never know what they might whip up for you as a thank you!

Zoku Slow Pops: Round Pop Molds, $30 CAD, Cook Culture

Williams-Sonoma Goldtouch® Nonstick 6-Piece Essentials Bakeware Set, $117.07 CAD, Williams-Sonoma

Textured Mortar + Pestle, $38.49 CAD, West Elm

Paderno Collapsible 3-Blade Spiralizer & Cookbook Sets, $43.85 – $64.36 CAD, Williams-Sonoma

Minipresso Hand Espresso Maker, $89.05 CAD, Crate & Barrel

Marble + Wood Cutting Board, $39.95 CAD, West Elm

Pineapple Measuring Cups, approx $64 CAD, Anthropologie

Jacobsen Salt Co. Set of 6 Vials with Holder, $46.79 CAD, Williams-Sonoma

Marble & Wood Dip Bowls With Brass Spoons, $25.88 CAD, Chapters Indigo

