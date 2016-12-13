Gift Guide For The Beauty and Makeup Junkie

Beauty lovers are one of the easiest to shop for on most holiday shopping lists because so many brands come out with amazing holiday gift sets that they practically do all the work for you. Now the only tricky part is finding something new for the beauty junkie who already has it all or fighting the urge to fill your own shopping basket with gifts for yourself in the process (oops, I’ve been guilty or that once or twice.) Whether you’re looking for beauty tools, makeup, skincare, nail polishes or books, you’re sure to find something here to gift your favourite beauty gal.

Here are some of the prettiest holiday gifts for any beauty lover to fall in love with on Christmas morning:

Beautyblender fab.five Set $100 CAD ($140 CAD value), Sephora – You really can’t go wrong with this gift. A beautyblender is a holy grail product for any makeup lover. This set contains Beautyblenders to perfectly stipple on foundation, blush, bronzer and then some.

Vanilla Coconut Cake Box ,$21.75 CAD, Rocky Mountain Soap Co. – All natural ingredients and made right here in Canada, Rocky Mountain Soap Co. has some amazing products that always smell phenomenal. This gift box contains bath salt, bar soap, lip butter, body butter and is also available in lavender.

Eat Pretty: Nutrition for Beauty, Inside and Out by Jolene Hart, $17.24 CAD, Chapters Indigo –

Eat Pretty simplifies the science behind nutrition and how it is connected with outer beauty. The author, Jolene Hart has a second book called Eat Pretty Every Day too.

Real Techniques Spotlight Set, $49.99 CAD, London Drugs – How pretty would these metallic makeup brushes look on any vanity?

Holiday Mask Set (Create your own!), $20 CAD, The Face Shop – Pick your 10 favourite Real Nature Face Masks and get 5 free to gift your beauty lover. Sheets masks are great for keeping your skin hydrated when travelling because they’re super convenient to pack. They’re great to use a few nights a week for a little relaxation time.

Impressions Touch Pad Rechargeable LED Makeup Mirror with Flip Cover, Approx $51.20 CAD –

This rechargeable LED makeup mirror is perfect for the beauty junkie who’s on the go and travels often. Hotel rooms never seem to have the best lighting for applying makeup but having one of these mirrors guarantees you’ll have good lighting no matter you go.

Drybar Merry Mini Must-Haves Blowout Extending Essentials To Go, $36 CAD, Sephora – Dry Bar’s Detox Dry Shampoo, Detox Dry Conditioner and Triple Sec 3-1 for all your beauty junkie’s hair needs.

Deborah Lippmann ‘Undressed’ Nail Polish Set, $47.06 CAD, Nordstrom – Because everyone needs a great nude nail polish in their lives.

PMD Personal Microderm Device & Hand & Foot Kit, $150.87 CAD, Nordstrom – Your giftee can do at-home microdermabrasion, because any beauty obsessed person is bound to be a skincare junkie as well. This little device exfoliates and removes dead skin cells, revealing healthy, clear and glowing skin right from the comfort of your bathroom or couch. Check out our previous review on it here.

Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase, $109.35 CAD, Nordstrom – Have you heard all the beauty benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase yet? They are anti-aging, anti-sleep crease and anti-bed head, just to name a few reasons why the beauty guru in your life will love sleeping on one of these each night.

Follow Caitlyn on Twitter and Instagram