Glam Alert: A Roundup Of My Favourite Makeup And Beauty Sites

Beauty and makeup websites are some of my favorite online destinations to learn the latest about new beauty products and get acquainted with new techniques for contouring, highlighting and everything else in between. Whether you’re looking to pick up a few new tricks or gather inspo for your NYE makeup look, continue the post-holiday lounge fest by getting sucked into a vortex of makeup tutorials and beauty reviews. Let’s go.

The Beauty Department – Started by long-time Style Spy favorite, Lauren Conrad, The Beauty Department is your daily dose of pretty. Find tips, tricks and lots of step-by-step how-tos for achieving pretty hair, makeup and skin.

Into the Gloss – Beautiful photography and editorial, the Top Shelf column profiles inspiring women and the beauty products they use everyday. Beauty secrets revealed.

Eman – OK, I admit this one’s not quite a beauty website but we had to include this one on the list for good reason. As longtime Style Spy readers may recognize, Eman used to contribute to The Style Spy! Eman’s channel is packed with easy-to-follow makeup tutorials for everything from gorgeous smoky eyes to glowing skin. Her celeb-inspired makeup how-tos are also on point. Make sure to check out this recent video where her boyfriend does the voiceover in her tutorial. Downright hilarious.

From Head to Toe – As a freelance makeup artist with a website and YouTube channel, Jen shares product reviews, makeup tips and tutorials. She always has a pulse on the newest beauty products and being Asian, I especially love her eye makeup tutorials for Asian eyes.

The Beauty Look Book – Beauty product junkies unite. When it comes to product, this website is flatlay central with in-depth product review and comparisons with photos of swatches to boot. A must visit before you run out to Sephora for your next makeup purchase.

I’m a Beauty Geek – Started by former magazine beauty editor, Janine Falcon, this site has everything you could possibly want to know about hair, makeup, nails and fragrance. Time and time again, I keep revisiting the post where their editorial team swatched and photographed all 42 shades of Essie’s Gel Couture polish (talk about dedication). This handy little post serves as my go-to guide to see how the polish looks on real nails before I buy.

