Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Unexpected Gifts For The Yoga Or Pilates Lover On Your List

One excellent thing about having a fitness lover in your inner circle is that when it comes to gift giving, there’s always something workout related they need. Unfortunately, if you’re not particularly interested in their sport it can be difficult to discern between what’s out there and what they actually want.

To avoid having to say the dreaded “Oh… I included the gift receipt” upon seeing their face when they open your gift, we’ve put together a list of useful, unique fitness gifts for your friend or family member to take their practice to the next level in the new year!

Self-Rolling Fitness & Yoga Mat

24” x 72” mat, approx $106 CAD, YoYo mat – Free your favourite Yogi from the need to struggle with mat straps! The YoYo mat essentially works like a slap bracelet – steel bands spring the mat shut when you’re finished your practice.

Training Shoes Designed for Bare Foot Workouts

Nike Studio Wrap 4, $75 CAD, Nike – Flexible enough to feel like bare feet, yet offers protection from sweaty floors while offering support for your feet.

Vibrating Foam Roller

Hyperice VYPER, $250.10 CAD, Amazon – While you may wince a little at the price, this unique vibrating foam roller has received rave reviews for its powerful ability to aid in muscle recovery so users can get back to the gym the next day!

Yoga Wheel

The Original Dharma Yoga Wheel Basic, $89 CAD, Dharma Yoga Wheel – While yoga wheels can be used for yoga, they can also be used outside of practice to help improve flexibility, mobility, balance and to release tension.

Smart Water Bottle

Thermos Connected Hydration Bottle with Smart Lid, $76.95 CAD, Amazon – This water bottle not only measures and charts how much water you drink per day/week and month, but it also calculates your suggested hydration goals based on your personal data.

Grippy Socks

Gaiam Super Grippy Yoga Socks, $16.99 CAD, Indigo Chapters – Grippy socks are great for barre and Pilates studios that prefer that you wear socks while you practice. Toe-sock versions allow for extra freedom – and will help you to spread your toes for balance. Added bonus? They also reduce exposure to any nasty fungus that might be hanging around the studio floors.

Bath Salt Soak

Yoga Grounding Bath Salt Soak, $5.95 CAD, Saje Natural Wellness – There’s nothing like soaking your sore muscles in a warm bath. This blend of patchouli, rosewood and neroli is perfectly blended to leave you feeling blissed out and grounded.

