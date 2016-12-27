Outfit Inspo Alert: A Roundup Of The Best Fashion Blogs

If you’re recovering from all that holiday turkey, flop down on the couch with your iPad or phone and check out my favourite fashion blogs (not to mention, some of the prettiest destinations on the web). These are my regular go-to blogs for outfit inspo and an all around fashion escape. Enjoy!

Levi Nguyen of TLNique – Dutch-based fashion blogger, Levi Nguygen is where I go to for major outfit inspo. Her outfits are always on point and her jet set travel life makes for some wanderlust-induced envy as well.

Sivan Ayla of sivanayla.com – LA-based Sivan blogs about fashion, beauty, and decor. She’s got that enviable cool California girl vibe down.

Jean of Extra Petite – I love Jean’s sophisticated and feminine sense of style, and she seems really down to earth. Many of my petite girlfriends follow her blog and Instagram religiously for major oufit inspo.

Erica Choi of Egg Canvas – Erica Choi is the Digital Art Director for Barneys New York (hello, dream job alert!). She’s got incredible taste and I love her Insta account for a peek at new restaurants, hotels and shops to check out the next time I’m in New York.

Julia Engel of Gal Meets Glam – I’ve been a longtime reader of Gal Meets Glam. Julia has a collection of party dresses that I’d die for and her handbag collection is pretty sweet too. From Iceland to Italy, Julia globe trots in style. Make sure to check out her post about her visit to Villa Feltrinelli in Lake Garda. The breathtaking scenery will have you adding Lake Garda to your bucket list.

Peony Lim of peonylim.com – I first discovered Peony’s website from her Insta handle. She oozes a trifecta of glamour, elegance and sophistication. Her photospreads are beautifully shot, showcasing her impeccable taste and style. I can’t even. Just go see for yourself.

