Say Farewell To 2016 In These NYE Dresses Under $200

2016 is soon drawing to a close, and whether you’re planning to party at an all-out bash or have a festive gathering at home, you want to look your best when you ring in 2017. My NYE is always pretty low-key. Old married couple alert: My husband and I tend to go out for dinner and then head home well before the clock strikes 12 for snacks and a movie marathon. Even though our NYE celebration is pretty tame, I no doubt love to dress for the occasion.

While the traditionalist in me loves a sequin NYE dress (I mean, c’mon, when else do you get to wear sequins in Vancouver?), this year I find myself drawn to atypical NYE dresses in rich velvet or floral prints for an original festive flair.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect New Year’s dress but don’t want to spend a lot, here are some options for under $200. Matching NYE hat and noisemaker, optional.

Florette Mockneck Dress, approx $158 CAD, Anthropologie

Bowed Open-Shoulder Tunic Dress, approx $138 CAD, Anthropologie

Sequin Dress, $119 CAD, Zara

Crossover Velvet Dress, $49.90 CAD, Zara

Talula Varndell Dress, $95 CAD, Aritzia

Wilfred-Free Vivienne Dress, $75 CAD, Aritzia

BB Dakota Penley Sequin Shift Dress, $122.92 CAD, ShopBop

Follow Jan on Twitter