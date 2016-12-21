Stocking Stuffer Ideas Under $40
Image via Tracey Ayton
Presents under the tree are wonderful but there’s something special about stockings: They’re so fun to fill and open with family on Christmas morning. From fun trinkets, sugary treats, or the travel size versions of your favourite beauty products, what’s not to love about them? Fill up stockings with some of these stocking stuffer ideas for $40 or less. Then hang all the stocking by the chimney with care before grabbing yourself a Baileys and hot chocolate for a job well done!
Hello Crush Rose Gold Bobby Pins, $13.79 CAD, Nordstrom
Listpad – Weekly Coral, $7.95 CAD, Indigo Chapters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain, $10 CAD, Urban Outfitters
Sleep Well Restful Sleep Mist, $19.95 CAD, Saje Natural Wellness
Cute Watercolour Flowers Phone Case, $40 CAD, Casetify
Snow Day Collectible Tin, $18 CAD, Davids Tea
Caudalie Grapest Hydration Duo, $15 CAD, Sephora
PINK Unlined Floral Lace Bralette, $24.95 CAD, Victoria’s Secret
Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Vanilla Bean Lip Balm, $3.49 CAD, London Drugs