Dec 21, 2016

Stocking Stuffer Ideas Under $40

holiday homeImage via Tracey Ayton

Presents under the tree are wonderful but there’s something special about stockings: They’re so fun to fill and open with family on Christmas morning. From fun trinkets, sugary treats, or the travel size versions of your favourite beauty products, what’s not to love about them? Fill up stockings with some of these stocking stuffer ideas for $40 or less. Then hang all the stocking by the chimney with care before grabbing yourself a Baileys and hot chocolate for a job well done!

HelloCrushRoseGoldBobbyPinsHello Crush Rose Gold Bobby Pins, $13.79 CAD, Nordstrom

ListpadListpad – Weekly Coral, $7.95 CAD, Indigo Chapters

Sriracha to-go bottle keychainSriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain, $10 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Saje Sleep Well MistSleep Well Restful Sleep Mist, $19.95 CAD, Saje Natural Wellness

Casetify CaseCute Watercolour Flowers Phone Case, $40 CAD, Casetify

DavidsTeaSnow Day Collectible Tin, $18 CAD, Davids Tea

Caudalie Hydration DuoCaudalie Grapest Hydration Duo, $15 CAD, Sephora

PINK BralettePINK Unlined Floral Lace Bralette, $24.95 CAD, Victoria’s Secret

BurtsBees Facial Wipes and BalmBurt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Vanilla Bean Lip Balm, $3.49 CAD, London Drugs

