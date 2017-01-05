5 Ways To Wear The Trendiest 90’s Comeback: The Slip Dress

Hang up all of your body hugging, curve-embracing dresses because sleek, loose-fitting dresses are back in. One of the biggest trends of the season, making a huge comeback from the 90s is the slip dress. Silk, cotton, nylon, slip dresses of any variety worn with confidence (and a bit of styling) are classic, sophisticated, and sexy. Read on for five slip dresses that won’t break the bank, and styling inspiration for your next event.

1. Slip Dress Paired with Plain T-Shirts

Image via happilygrey. The casual nature of the oversized t-shirt makes the slip dress daytime appropriate, no matter how slinky or seductive it might be.

Shop: Silence + Noise Satin Hardware Mini Slip Dress, $59 CAD, Urban Outfitters

2. Slip Dress Paired with Patterns

Image via Sincerely Jules. Keep the stripes or patterns neutral to avoid clashing.

Shop: Dance ‘til Dawn White Satin Slip Dress, approx $46 CAD, Lulus

3. Slip Dress Paired with Turtlenecks

Another item making a comeback, the classic turtleneck. Give it a modern update by layering a slip dress over top.

Shop: Silence + Noise Deep-V Satin Maxi Slip Dress, $49.99 CAD, Urban Outfitters

4. Pink Slip Dress

A pair of over-the-knee boots and over-the-top fashion jewelry can add instant glam to your look and make your (inexpensive) slip dress look like a million bucks.

Shop: Short Strappy Slip, $12.99 CAD, ZARA

5. Layer an Oversized Sweater Over a Slip Dress

Image via Song of Style – If your slip dress is simply too intimate to wear alone as a dress, try layering a large chunky sweater on top with the lace peeking out underneath to highlight the delicate details.

Shop: Clock Strikes Twelve Wine Red Lace Slip Dress, approx $56 CAD, Lulus

