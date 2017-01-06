The Style Spy

Jan 5, 2017

6 Robe Coats That Make Staying Warm A Cinch

Every few seasons the fashion world graces us with a trend that is both practical and fashionable — and this winter it is manifested in the robe coat. The robe coat (also known as the wrap coat) is cozy, chic and genuinely helpful in keeping you extra warm through this chilly weather we’re having. Impressively, the robe coat is also incredibly figure flattering — the belted coat cinches at the waist to accentuate your curves, no matter your body type. Take a look at some of our favourite options for this season and get wrapped up in this must have trend!

Miss Selfridge Wrap Belted CoatMiss Selfridge Wrap Belted Coat, $157 CAD, ASOS

WINDSMOOR Maxi Wrap CoatWINDSMOOR Maxi Wrap Coat, $319 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Babaton Spencer CoatBabaton Spencer Coat, $275 CAD, Aritzia

Felted wool-blend coat H&MFelt Wool-Blend Coat, $119 CAD, H&M

River Island Belted Robe Coat With Double LapelRiver Island Belted Robe Coat With Double Lapel, $118.67 CAD, ASOS

Longline-Boucle-Wrap-CoatLongline Boucle Wrap Coat, $65.99 CAD, Forever 21

