8 Holistic Health, Nutrition & Beauty Blogs To Follow

After an extremely rich and indulgent holiday, I’m ready for a New Year detox. Whether your detox involves food, fitness, skincare, or mental wellness, it all works together to promote holistic health. A balanced wellness plan that includes good food, fitness and even meditation is inextricably linked to energy, mood, and general well-being.

Here are 8 holistic health, nutrition, and beauty blogs to follow:

A Certified Holistic Nutritionist and author of Joyous Health: Eat & Live Well without Dieting, Joy McCarthy promotes holistic health and wellbeing through a balanced wellness plan that includes food, natural beauty, stress management, and mental health. Joy’s advice is approachable and easy to emulate without being intimidating when new to the world of detoxes or cleanses.

Oh She Glows is an award-winning recipe blog and New York Times Bestseller of the Oh She Glows Cookbook. Founder Angela, is a proponent of a plant-based diet and her recipes celebrate real, whole food ingredients. Of all the blogs listed, Oh She Glows is likely the most approachable.

A Holistic Nutritionist and Certified Nutritional Practitioner, the creator of My New Roots started her blog simply to share her love for whole foods and the knowledge she had received from her education in Holistic Nutrition. Her recipes are comprehensive and educational. My New Roots also offers various resources including photography tips and equipment used, and how to start a food blog, which are handy for anyone looking to foray into the category.

Minimalist Baker is a website devoted to simple cooking. All recipes require 10 ingredients or less, can be prepared in 1 bowl or 1 pot, and take 30 minutes or less. Recipes accommodate various diets including dairy and gluten free, and incorporate more plant-based food into our regular diet.

A great website for natural cooking and vegetarian recipes, exploring an ingredient, building a pantry, ingredient substitutions, and shopping guides, this is a resource for natural living. The blog feels like a magazine and is a dream to navigate.

Sassy Kitchen is a food blog that combines founder Julia Gartland’s love for photography and cooking into a beautiful gallery of whole foods and gluten-free recipes. The best part about Sassy Kitchen is the Recipe Index, which allows you to search for recipes by category, season, meal, and diet. Very handy! I would follow this blog if only for the photography inspiration.

No More Dirty Looks is a website devoted to natural beauty, wellness, and healthy living. There are loads of rich resources and articles that review natural beauty products and natural ingredients.

Well and Good is a lifestyle and news publication devoted to the wellness scene, from workouts to fashion, mental wellness and good food. It was developed in New York and now covers LA as well. The blog reads like a lifestyle blog or magazine publication, but is entirely devoted to wellness! Stories range from ‘The 6 best natural concealers’ to ‘I tried using a sad lamp during winter, and this is what happened.’

