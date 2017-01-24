Best Moisturizing Hair Masks To Fight Off Dry Winter Hair

Winter is hard, it takes a heavy toll on your mood, your body, and your hair. Similar to how central heating creates an arid environment that sucks the moisture from your skin causing it to be dull, the harsh elements zap all moisture from your hair leaving it dry, brittle, and lifeless. I try to do a DIY coconut oil hair mask once a week in the winter to replenish the moisture that was lost and bring back the shine and luster. Nothing else leaves your hair feeling more soft and full of life than a good thick hair mask. For the most intensive treatments available, look for potent ingredients such as argan oil, avocado oil, olive oil, camelina oil, and coconut oil.

Here are the best hair masks to repair dry winter hair:

Magic Elixir Hair Restructuring Concentrate with Rosemary Leaf and Avocado, $26 CAD, Kiehl’s

Redken Diamond Oil Deep Facets Mask, approx $38 CAD, Zest Beauty

Joico Moisture Recovery Treatment Balm, approx $22 CAD, Zest Beauty

L’Oréal Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm, $10.28 CAD, Amazon

