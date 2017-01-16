Ice Ice Baby: Winter Whites Looks You’ll Love
I love an all-white look in the balmy summer months, but the truth is, wearing white head to toe is even more striking when you unexpectedly rock it in the winter. The winter tends to be a time of grey’s and black’s, so a white outfit (especially for a night out) feels refreshing, uplifting and unique. And don’t feel like you need to stick with snow whites, or even match your shades — oyster, cream and off white are equally fresh and luxurious, especially when paired together. Here are a few gorgeous examples of this season’s best new neutral.
Cesana Pant, $229 CAD, Club Monaco
Wilfred Mignonne Dress, $49.99 CAD, Aritzia
Fidelma Feather Skirt, $219 CAD, Club Monaco
High Waisted Jeggings, $39.99 CAD, ZARA
Goldie London Scattered Pussybow Blouse, $105 CAD, Nasty Gal
Blow My Whistle Midi Dress, $135 CAD, Nasty Gal
Tied To You Lace Top, $91.80 CAD, Free People
Closet Lapel Two Button Jacket, $89.75 CAD, ASOS
