Midi Madness: The New Ankle Boot?

This fall and winter we’ve seen a new spin on our old favourite footwear – introducing the midi boot. This year, the ankle boot makes the climb to mid-calf and fits snugly to showcase and elongate your legs. If you’re worried the midi boot may make you look less than leggy, never fear – the boot’s close fit around your calf allows for a sleek, flattering silhouette, and styles come in varying shaft and heel heights, allowing you to find what works best for your body.

Like the ankle boots of yesterday, they look great with just about any outfit, from casual skirts and dresses to tailored pants and mom jeans. How will you be rocking the midi boot this season?

Public Desire Ramona Square Toe Heeled Ankle Boots, $47.87, ASOS

High Heel Leather Ankle Boots With Metallic Toe, $79.00 CAD, ZARA

High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots, $79.99 CAD, ZARA

Breakers Heel Boot, $236.74 CAD, Free People

Lost Pyramid Chelsea Boot, $220.08 CAD, Free People

ASOS EDITH Embroidered Boots, $109.70 CAD, ASOS

Catheryn, $74 CAD, ALDO

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram