Moisturizing Foundations For Dry Winter Skin

Dropping temperatures and a few trips to the mountains have left my skin parched, dry and more than a little red. Unfortunately, the weather wreaking havoc on my skin also means that I need to wear a little more makeup – and my normal mineral powder makes my dry skin more obvious than ever.

Now there are a few tips to fighting dry skin when it comes to makeup: moisturize properly, use a primer, and stick with liquid or cream formulas. That being said, some foundations are just better formulated to keep flakes and dullness at bay – and I want to help you find them! Take a gander at some of my favourite moisturizing foundations to get you through the winter months.

If You Have Sensitive Skin Try…

Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream, $49 CAD, Hudson’s Bay – While not technically a foundation, this lightweight CC cream does pack a very decent wallop of coverage while still feeling lightweight and breathable. Perfect for those who hate feeling like they’re wearing makeup.

If You Have Eczema or Obvious Flakes Try….

Bourjois Healthy Mix Serum Foundation, $30 CAD, Beauty Boutique by Shoppers Drug Mart – The gel formula of this foundation helps it to sink and blend seamlessly into skin, allowing the nutrient-rich serum to cover imperfections while simultaneously boosting radiance with its vitamin-rich formula.

If You’re on a Budget Try….

CoverGirl & Olay Tone Rehab 2-in-1 Foundation, $11.99 CAD, London Drugs – This foundation is meant to reduce the look of wrinkles and hydrate skin overtime with its built-in primer and serum. At this price how could you go wrong?

If You Prefer Natural Products Try…

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea™ Water Foundation, $47 CAD, Sephora – Just like the name sounds, this foundation is 20% water to provide a serious hydration boost while covering up redness, spots or uneven skin tone. Like many of Tarte’s products it is also hypoallergenic, meaning it’s less likely to irritate your skin and cause further redness.

For a Splurge Try…

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $87 CAD, Sephora – This is pretty much the holy grail when it comes to moisturizing foundations. While the price may be high, fans insist it’s more than worth it for this buildable, breathable foundation. The formula is 60% water and is carefully enriched with botanical oils to keep skin dewy all day.

What beauty products do you love for cold weather?

