New Clothing Arrivals To Get Excited About

January has got to be the trickiest time to shop. Sure, everything’s on sale, but you’ll only score a good deal if you’re one of the lucky few to find something in your size after an in-depth rummage. But fellow shoppers, there is hope at the end of that messy sale rack. New arrivals are starting to trickle in online and in store at some of our favourite retailers. Check out the new arrivals I’ve scoped out below and once your bank account recovers from the hit and volatility that was December, it’s time to get shopping again!

Sogand Sweater Dress, $189 CAD, Club Monaco – Love the sleek and simple silhouette to this sweater dress. It takes the ho-hum straight out of winter.

Zamoen Top, $189.50 CAD, Club Monaco – The flutter sleeve trend is continuing its way through 2017 so hop on board with this soft and ethereal layered blouse.

Pebble Tiered Ruffle Blouse, $82.57 CAD, LOFT – This blouse does double duty as office attire when paired with a tailored pair of black pants, and as a casual outfit option when paired with dark skinny jeans. I buy prints with caution, so when I do I tend to choose small prints in black and white to keep it classic and lessen the chance of me tiring of the print in a mere few months.

Vest G16, $88 CAD, Oak + Fort – At this time of the year, I tend to start getting tired of wearing a thick and bulky sweater. Go halfway with this sweater vest and layer over top a slim fitting turtle-neck with dress pants or jeans.

Rebecca Taylor Mix Lace Top, $549.99 CAD, Nordstrom – Lace tops are the prettiest. Buy one now and you’ll wear it straight through to spring. This Rebecca Taylor version is pricey but it’s one of those pieces you’ll be able to wear again and again.

Paulina Scalloped Top, approx $68 CAD, Anthropologie – I love a scalloped hem, and the scalloped neckline and cuffs on this simple rayon and spandex top gives your everyday layering top a pretty lift.

