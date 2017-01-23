Put Your Back Into It: 7 Beautifully Draped Sweaters That Show Some Skin

We’ve all heard the rule – when it comes to showing some skin, less is often more. The winter months prove to be an excellent time to observe this old fashion adage. After all, when the temperatures drop, showing an excessive amount of skin is not only impractical, but it can come across as trying too hard to look sexy.

Luckily, these gorgeous draped sweaters with their unique cuts flash a glimpse of skin that looks elegant, effortless and alluring. Available in everything from a casual knit crop to a luxurious cashmere, these gorgeous new necklines will have you longing for sweater weather all year round.

Kimchi Blue Jessie Tie-Back Cropped Sweater, $49 CAD Urban Outfitters

Ladder Back Shaker Knit Pullover Sweater, $49.90 CAD, Express

Just Like Honey Oversized Sweater, $166 CAD, Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Baby Come Back Knit Sweater, $63 CAD, Nasty Gal

Jayna Cashmere Sweater, $298 CAD, Club Monaco

Wilfred Free Moulton Dress, $37.50 CAD, Aritzia

Wilfred Lemarshal Sweater, $59.99 CAD, Aritzia

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram