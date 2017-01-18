Ring In The Lunar New Year With These Stylishly Lucky Goodies

Being Chinese, the lunar new year is a pretty big deal and celebrated with lucky money, food, and well, more food. This year, Chinese New Year is especially significant for me. It’s the year of the rooster which is my Chinese zodiac animal, and now that I’m married, it’s our turn for me and my husband to hand out red pockets with lucky money inside. Although I’m going to miss receiving red envelopes, I am so ready to get this lunar party started.

At this time of year, it’s hard to avoid all the festive and vibrant displays of red and gold. I’ve noticed throughout the years that even a lot of Vancouver stores are getting in the spirit and decorating storefronts for Chinese New Year. And more excitingly, various retail brands have been pushing out new year-themed products in celebration. One of my favourite and personal ways to celebrate is to purchase something new to wear to new year family gatherings (hey, my mother always said it was good luck so who am I to argue?!). So, in the spirit of welcoming the year of the rooster, here are a few of my favourite stylishly lucky goodies to usher in a joyous and prosperous 2017.

Giorgio Armani Illuminating Pressed Power – Chinese New Year Limited Edition, $108 CAD, Holt Renfrew

Yves Saint Laurent Chinese New Year 2017 Palette, $68 CAD, Holt Renfrew

Harlow Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 CAD, J Crew

Susana Monaco Lauren Dress, $203.50 CAD, ShopBop

Loeffler Randall Luz Heel, $450 CAD, Club Monaco

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch, $125.53 CAD, ShopBop

