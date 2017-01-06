The Style Spy

Jan 6, 2017

Top 10 Most-Read Posts From 2016

2016 was another incredible year at The Style Spy — from all of us on the team, thank you! We can’t wait to celebrate 2017, (AKA our 10th anniversary) with you!

As we wave goodbye to 2016, we took a trip down memory lane and pulled the top 10 most-read posts from 2016. Enjoy.

online-datingThe Dating Apps Decoded: Tinder, Bumble & Hinge

park-fifth-dressesPark & Fifth Makes Bridesmaid Dresses That Can Actually Be Worn Again

Zara-Leather-JacketA Style Guide For Fashion-Forward Workplaces

outfit budgetHow To Build A Work Wardrobe On A Limited Budget

takeaim-683x1024Tips To Look Better In Photos

travel-essentials15 Travel Essentials To Make Life Easier

YSL-Touche-Eclat-FoundationTried & Tested: The New YSL Touche Éclat Le Teint Radiance Awakening Foundation

beauty-investments-stylecaster-683x1024Beauty Investments Worth Making

patricia-lagmay7 Tricks Of The Trade From Stylist Patricia Lagmay

tokyo-skyline11 Useful Tips When Travelling In Japan

