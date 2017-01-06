Top 10 Most-Read Posts From 2016
2016 was another incredible year at The Style Spy — from all of us on the team, thank you! We can’t wait to celebrate 2017, (AKA our 10th anniversary) with you!
As we wave goodbye to 2016, we took a trip down memory lane and pulled the top 10 most-read posts from 2016. Enjoy.
The Dating Apps Decoded: Tinder, Bumble & Hinge
Park & Fifth Makes Bridesmaid Dresses That Can Actually Be Worn Again
A Style Guide For Fashion-Forward Workplaces
How To Build A Work Wardrobe On A Limited Budget
5 Travel Essentials To Make Life Easier
Tried & Tested: The New YSL Touche Éclat Le Teint Radiance Awakening Foundation
Beauty Investments Worth Making
7 Tricks Of The Trade From Stylist Patricia Lagmay
11 Useful Tips When Travelling In Japan