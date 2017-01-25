What’s In My Carry-On Bag For A Long Haul Flight

Image via Pinterest

Booked an upcoming vacay that requires a long flight to get there? A long time in a stuffy aircraft cabin isn’t ideal, but once you get to your destination, it’s usually worth it. I recently flew from Vancouver to Auckland on a 14 hour flight and the items I brought in my carry-on bag were my saving graces. I highly recommend you pack them the next time you’re travelling, that way you arrive feeling somewhat refreshed, relaxed and ready to start your holiday or get back to reality once you touch down.

Travel Necessities

Passport… Duh! You won’t get very far without it.

Wallet… With ID and cash in the currency of wherever you’re flying off to.

Pen… For declaration forms and notes.

Water Bottle… If it’s a double wall water bottle, even better, your water will stay cooler for longer.

Entertainment & Tech

iPad

Book & Magazine

Plug Adapters

Headphones or earplugs (opt for noise cancelling ones so you can skip packing earplugs).

Cord & Charger Organizer & Cords: BAGSMART Travel Organizer for Electronic Accessories, $12.99 CAD – It’s so nice having all your cords and chargers in one place so that they’re always easy to find.

Portable Charger: Sonix ‘Liana’ Portable iPhone Charger, $62.68 CAD, Nordstrom

Skincare & Toiletries

You’ll be sitting in your seat for a long while, so you might as well make the most of it and turn your flight into your own spa session to keep your skin hydrated throughout the flight.

Makeup Wipes: 10 pack of Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes with White Tea Extract, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs

Moisturizer: Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet, $45 CAD, Sephora – The perfect size to travel with.

Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream Skin Protectant Fragrance Free, $29 CAD, The Bay – The perfect multi-use product to bring along; I love it for chapped lips.

Eye Patches: Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches, $29 CAD, Sephora – Comes with a set of 4, it’s the perfect pick me up after you wake up from snoozing on the plane.

The Face Shop Real Nature Face Mask in Hydrating Aloe,$2 CAD, The Face Shop

Makeup

When it comes to touchups just before landing, I opt to keep it super simple with just a few products that can be applied while siting in your seat using your fingers and a small compact mirror.

Blinc Mascara Amplified, $30 CAD, Sephora – This mascara is amazing because it’s water-resistant as well as tube-forming, meaning it won’t be as rough on your eyelashes as a regular waterproof mascara and it’s easy to take off when you’re ready to. It seriously lasts through anything from long plane rides to beach days with swimming involved.

Eyebrow pencil with spoolie & Brow Gel: KISS Pro Top Brow Fine Precision Brow Pencil, $11.49 CAD, London Drugs

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel, $29 CAD, Sephora

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation, $52 CAD, Sephora – To spot conceal in a jiffy.

Other Must-Have Carry-On Items

Disinfectant Wipes… As soon as I sit down in my seat, I wipe down my area — arm rests, tray table, touch screen TV — you get never know what germs could be lingering.

Hand Sanitizer… Another way to avoid germs and freshen up before and after your in-flight meal or skincare routine.

Snacks… Sometimes plane food isn’t the most appealing and you may need a snack to tide you over before landing. I like something small but filling so I usually pack a Clif Bar or two.

Gum… A quick fix to freshen your breath but also chewing gum can help relieve pressure in your ears when you’re flying at high altitudes.

Ginger Chews… The Ginger People Ginger Chews are delicious ad they also help out if you’re having any stomach issues mid-flight.

Pillow… Sleep is the perfect way to kill time on a long-haul flight and having a comfortable pillow can be a game changer. Airline “pillows,” just don’t cut it.

Cozy Socks… It’s nice to be able to take off your shoes and get comfortable but be respectful to everyone around you and throw on a fresh pair of socks after running around an airport and waiting in long security lines.

Follow Caitlyn on Twitter and Instagram