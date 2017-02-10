10 Home Accessories Under $30 To Jazz Up Your Space

Getting to decorate your own apartment, home, or room is an absolute joy. Similar to your clothing, your space is a representation of your identity, and can be an extension of who you are. Although most individuals probably want to invest in big furniture pieces, I don’t believe you need to spend a lot of money to have a well curated space. This is truer than ever before given the amount of affordable home accessories from trendy stores such as Zara Home, H&M Home, Anthropology, Urban Outfitters and Structube.

Candles, succulents, terrariums, lamps, containers, and frames are great options that add plenty of pizzazz to your space without breaking the bank. Here are 10 affordable accessories to check out today:

Kastor Vase, $21.95 CAD, CB2

Ai Bud Vases, $16.95 CAD each, CB2

ORO Terrarium SM, $22 CAD, VdeV

Wood lamp – Cube lamp – Pallet wood lamp – Edison lamp, approx $20 CAD, Etsy

Kate Spade New York Small Heart Dish in Blush, $25 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Lilac Coral Candle, $25.90 CAD, Zara Home

Round Raised-Design Candle, $29.90 CAD, ZARA Home

Stoneware Soap Dispenser, $14.99 CAD, H&M Home

Leopard-Print Porcelain Plate, $12.99 CAD, H&M Home

Prisma Frame 5 x 7 Copper, $18 CAD, Umbra

