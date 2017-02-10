The Style Spy

Feb 16, 2017

10 Home Accessories Under $30 To Jazz Up Your Space

Getting to decorate your own apartment, home, or room is an absolute joy. Similar to your clothing, your space is a representation of your identity, and can be an extension of who you are. Although most individuals probably want to invest in big furniture pieces, I don’t believe you need to spend a lot of money to have a well curated space. This is truer than ever before given the amount of affordable home accessories from trendy stores such as Zara Home, H&M Home, Anthropology, Urban Outfitters and Structube.

Candles, succulents, terrariums, lamps, containers, and frames are great options that add plenty of pizzazz to your space without breaking the bank. Here are 10 affordable accessories to check out today:

kastor-vaseKastor Vase, $21.95 CAD, CB2

ai-bud-vasesAi Bud Vases, $16.95 CAD each, CB2

Terranium2ORO Terrarium SM, $22 CAD, VdeV

Edison Bulb LampWood lamp – Cube lamp – Pallet wood lamp – Edison lamp, approx $20 CAD, Etsy

Kate Spade Heart PlateKate Spade New York Small Heart Dish in Blush, $25 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Zara Home - Lilac CandleLilac Coral Candle, $25.90 CAD, Zara Home

Zara Home - Round CandleRound Raised-Design Candle, $29.90 CAD, ZARA Home

H&M Home Soap PumpStoneware Soap Dispenser, $14.99 CAD, H&M Home

leopard print porcelain plateLeopard-Print Porcelain Plate, $12.99 CAD, H&M Home

Umbra frame copperPrisma Frame 5 x 7 Copper, $18 CAD, Umbra



