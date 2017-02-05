5 Modern Appliances To Update Your Space

In recent years, the trends in homeware are leaning towards sleeker home appliances that elevate design and take up less space. With home prices climbing steadily and more adults moving into smaller apartments, this doesn’t seem to be a trend that is going away anytime soon. Having less space to store things forces you to be mindful of what you purchase and to choose items that you’re proud to put on display.

A joy of mine is finding ways to de-clutter to keep my space looking tidy and calm. Personally, I lean towards the minimal décor look as I find it aesthetically pleasing. And with less counter and living space, it’s the design style that currently makes the most sense. Fortunately, gone are the days where you have to sacrifice design for utility or the other way around. Choice is abounding as more and more vendors are popping up to cater specifically to these new needs.

Here are 5 modern appliances to consider for your space:

Coffee Maker

A coffee maker to make both design nerds and coffee lovers rejoice.

Three Cup Classic CHEMEX®, approx $50 CAD, chemexcoffeemaker.com

Toaster

Not your mother’s toaster.

SMEG Toaster, approx $195 CAD, The Bay

Kettle

A little whimsy to brighten up your morning tea.

Kate Spade New York Whistling Scatter Dot Tea Kettle, $70 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Speakers

A smaller, sleeker speaker

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay S3 Home Bluetooth Speaker, $148.77 CAD, Amazon

Blender

An appliance that can actually replace both a blender and a food processor.

Nutri Bullet, $99 CAD, Canadian Tire

