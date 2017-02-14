Nordstrom Brings Korean Beauty With KPOP-IN@Nordstrom

Whenever I’m at Nordstrom, I always make a point to see what the latest pop-in shop is. The themed pop-in shops last 4-6 weeks with a highly curated collection of products – from fashion to beauty and lifestyle. Now I’m particularly excited at the newest pop-in shop cause it’s all about Korean beauty! If you’ve ever been to Korea, you know there’s tonnes of delicious eats and fast fashion – and they’re also crazy about beauty products. My friends will bring suitcases full of products, cult favourites and new products to test drive.

Well, you don’t to jump on a 10+ hour flight – cause KPop-In@Nordstrom will be bringing 500 cult favourites for women and men. You’ll find Korean classics like bb creams, sheet masks and cleansers (they’re serious about their skin) to new and innovative products like hydrating jelly eyeshadow, 24K gold-infused swabs, white flower masks and volume controlled mascara.

Pop-In@Nordstrom: KBEAUTY will be found at Nordstrom.com/POP and in the following Nordstrom locations:

Downtown Seattle, Seattle, Wash.

Bellevue Square, Bellevue, Wash.

NorthPark Center, Dallas, Texas

The Grove, Los Angeles, Calif.

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, BC

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, ON

Korean Beauty brands you’ll find at the Pop-In@Nordstrom: