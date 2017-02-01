Top 10 New Arrivals At Aritzia: Let’s Go!

Get ready, ladies. Nearly 200 brand spankin’ new items have landed at Aritzia and the collection is gorgeous. Look forward to beautiful silk blouses (a wardrobe staple!), patterned knits, and sleek sophisticated silhouettes that the brand just does oh so well. Now if only my 10 top picks below could land in my closet asap, I’d be able to stop lamenting about having nothing to wear! Looks like my visa bill will be experiencing a spike very soon. Here’s to new clothes!

Babaton Abiron Skirt, $110 CAD

Wilfred Hosta Dress, $125 CAD

Wilfred Taverny Knit Top, $88 CAD

TNA Atmosphere Pant, $65 CAD

Babaton Burke Blouse, $85 CAD

Wilfred Cambrai Blouse, $95 CAD

Wilfred Halluin Blouse, $98 CAD

Wilfred Réplique Dress, $195 CAD



Wilfred Capucine T-Shirt, $55 CAD

Wilfred Chamfort Skirt, $120 CAD

