Top 10 New Arrivals At Aritzia: Let’s Go!
Get ready, ladies. Nearly 200 brand spankin’ new items have landed at Aritzia and the collection is gorgeous. Look forward to beautiful silk blouses (a wardrobe staple!), patterned knits, and sleek sophisticated silhouettes that the brand just does oh so well. Now if only my 10 top picks below could land in my closet asap, I’d be able to stop lamenting about having nothing to wear! Looks like my visa bill will be experiencing a spike very soon. Here’s to new clothes!
Babaton Abiron Skirt, $110 CAD
Wilfred Hosta Dress, $125 CAD
Wilfred Taverny Knit Top, $88 CAD
TNA Atmosphere Pant, $65 CAD
Babaton Burke Blouse, $85 CAD
Wilfred Cambrai Blouse, $95 CAD
Wilfred Halluin Blouse, $98 CAD
Wilfred Réplique Dress, $195 CAD
Wilfred Capucine T-Shirt, $55 CAD
Wilfred Chamfort Skirt, $120 CAD
