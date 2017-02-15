Trend to Try: Bell Sleeves

Bell sleeves are every whimsical girl’s new favourite trend. Aside from providing a little flair to your silhouette, this is one style that is actually fun to wear. Providing a subtle amount of drama to every movement, this playful look will have you doing grand sweeps of the arm to pick up your coffee cup or answer a text message.

The sleeves themselves can be as practical and subdued or wild and billowing as you like, depending on the size/length of the bell. The bell can start from anywhere on the forearm and extend between knuckles to well beyond your hand. With something for everyone, this is a trend that’s already everywhere! So why not give it a try? We guarantee you’ll look like the belle of the ball.

Bell Sleeve Bodysuit, $64.32 CAD, Free People

Kimchi Blue Raine Bell-Sleeve Blouse, $69 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Tier of Life Wrap Romper, $72 CAD, Nasty Gal

Lace Bell-Sleeve Crop Top, $20.99 CAD, Forever 21



Floral Print Bell-Sleeved Dress, $19.99 CAD, Forever 21

Bell Sleeve Jacket, $199 CAD, ZARA

Priyalla Top, $229 CAD, Club Monaco

