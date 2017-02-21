Tried & Tested: Best Makeup Removers

We all know the biggest makeup faux pas — that’s forgetting to take off your carefully applied look at the end of the day. No matter how tired you are, it’s essential to always go to bed with a clean slate so you can wake up fresh faced in the morning (of course, a few bottles of water during the day and an eight-hour sleep don’t hurt either). That being said, not all makeup removers are born equal! Some leave you with brittle lashes, an oily film on your skin, or simply don’t remove your makeup.

Here we’ve put together a list of some of the best and brightest – whether you’re looking for something that will erase even the most waterproof mascaras, a remover made for sensitive skin, or something to keep on your bedside table for lazy nights.

If you tend to slack on makeup removal when you’re tired… Kat Von D Unlock-It Makeup Remover Wipes, $12 CAD, Sephora

If makeup remover makes your lashes brittle… Kate Somerville True Lash Nourishing Eye Makeup Remover, $47 CAD, Sephora

If you need to do minor touch ups… Almay Oil-Free Eye MakeUp Remover Sticks, $6.49 CAD, London Drugs

If you’re a hardcore makeup addict… Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover, $33.06 CAD, Nordstrom

If you have sensitive skin… Supremely Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, $24 CAD, Kiehls

If you want something that pulls double (triple?) duty…. Bioderma Sensibio 3-in-1 One Step Cleansing Milk, $19 CAD, London Drugs

If you’re on a budget… Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $7.99 CAD, London Drugs

If you prefer something all natural… Ultrabland, $18.95 CAD, Lush

