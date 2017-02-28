Tried & Tested: Dr. Jart+ Dermasks

Lately my Sunday night ritual includes sheet masks — they’re a great way to wind down from the weekend and prepare for the week ahead. And, they’re super relaxing. So much so, the first time I used one, my husband asked if he could try one too. Now funnily enough, it’s become our Sunday night thing. I guess the couple that wears sheet masks together, stays together?

I recently discovered Dr. Jart+ sheet masks, more specifically, the Dermask collection which consists of individualized treatments for quick skin restoration. Each mask in the collection has a unique formulation that provides a multitude of beauty benefits from brightening and hydrating to firming and fighting fine lines. Hands down, these are some of the best sheets I’ve ever used. They’re so saturated in serum (read: sopping wet) and they just feel so good on the skin. Plus, the scents are pleasant (never overpowering) and my sensitive skin has not had an adverse reaction to any of these masks.

Whatever your skin ailment, there’s a Dr. Jart+ sheet mask to treat it. While the collection includes treatments for acne-prone skin, laugh lines, eyes and more, these are four of my favourites that I keep rotating through every Sunday night.

Derma Jet Wrinkless Solution – This is a cellulose gel mask that fits comfortably on your skin and is used to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In other words, say hello to a lifted, youthful and smooth complexion. The mask comes in two pieces, one for the top 2/3 of your face and the other for the lower cheek and chin area. It’s a bit slippery and tricky to get out of the packaging so it does take a bit a finesse, but once it’s on your face, it’s very comfortable.

Soothing Hydra Solution – This is one of my favourite sheet masks when my skin is parched and stressed, especially during the cold and dry winter. It’s really soothing and really relaxing to kick back with this on your face while you binge watch something on Netflix. This mask includes aloe vera which provides a nice cooling moisturization and calms inflamed skin. The mask is so saturated in moisturizing serum, it’s really the drink that thirsty skin needs.

Brightening Solution – I like this sheet mask a lot when my skin is looking dull and is in need of a fresh glow (think mid-week when a stressful and tiring work week is starting to show up on your skin). This mask contains antioxidants which even out skintone and help to brighten and improve the appearance of dark spots and discoloration.

Firming Solution Body Heat Thermosensitive Cellulose Gel Mask – This is another gel mask that’s a bit tricky to get out of the package, but if your face is feeling a bit saggy, turn to this mask for its power firming complex. It contains coenzyme Q10 which promotes and maintains skin elasticity, and lifts and firms the look of sagging skin.

How To Use Dr. Jart+ Sheet Masks

Wash and cleanse your face as normal. Apply a toner of your choice. Apply the sheet mask on your face for 20 to 40 minutes (I sometimes go a bit longer as the Dr. Jart+ masks are very wet and I like to wait until every drop is absorbed). Discard mask and massage any remaining serum into the skin. Note, I often find there is a lot of serum in the package, so I either use it as a serum the next day or apply the extra serum atop of the mask during the 20 to 40 minutes of downtime.

Where To Buy Dr. Jart+ Dermasks

Select Dr. Jart+ Dermasks are available at Sephora as singles. The price varies between $7.50-$11 CAD per mask depending on the formulation you get. Purchasing them as singles is a great way to buy a variety of masks to see which one you like the best. I buy mine as a box of 5 (but you have to buy all the same kind). The boxes of 5 can be found at various stores like Amazon.ca, Shifeon skincare stores and Osaka Supermarket for $35.99 CAD.

