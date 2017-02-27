Tropical-Inspired Bags To Give You A Reprieve From Winter

Even if your city has been lucky enough to escape the snow this winter, the grey skies and cold weather of the season can leave you longing for a glimpse of sun.

It seems like our favourite stores are feeling the same way. Lately, we’ve seen an explosion tropical-inspired bags – from handbags to weekenders to fanny packs! And while we can’t promise you the sunshine you so sorely deserve, these cheery pieces of arm candy will help your outfit bring the heat!

ASOS BEACH Oversized Palm Print Shopper Bag, $49.86 CAD, ASOS

Ted Baker Floral Print Weekender Bag, $197.46 CAD, ASOS

Metallic Pineapple Fanny Pack, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

Desert Dabbling Bag, $44.99 CAD, Modcloth

City Bag With Interchangeable Flap Details, $59.90 CAD, ZARA

Mini Banana Crossbody Bagdetails, $29.90 CAD, ZARA

Embroidered Tropical City Bag, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Strand Duffle in Peacoat Floria, $69.99 CAD, Herschel Supply Co.

