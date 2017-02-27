Tropical-Inspired Bags To Give You A Reprieve From Winter
Even if your city has been lucky enough to escape the snow this winter, the grey skies and cold weather of the season can leave you longing for a glimpse of sun.
It seems like our favourite stores are feeling the same way. Lately, we’ve seen an explosion tropical-inspired bags – from handbags to weekenders to fanny packs! And while we can’t promise you the sunshine you so sorely deserve, these cheery pieces of arm candy will help your outfit bring the heat!
ASOS BEACH Oversized Palm Print Shopper Bag, $49.86 CAD, ASOS
Ted Baker Floral Print Weekender Bag, $197.46 CAD, ASOS
Metallic Pineapple Fanny Pack, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21
Desert Dabbling Bag, $44.99 CAD, Modcloth
City Bag With Interchangeable Flap Details, $59.90 CAD, ZARA
Mini Banana Crossbody Bagdetails, $29.90 CAD, ZARA
Embroidered Tropical City Bag, $49.90 CAD, ZARA
Strand Duffle in Peacoat Floria, $69.99 CAD, Herschel Supply Co.
