Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Boo And BFF
They’re two of the two most important people in your life: your boo and your BFF. Shower them with love and appreciation this Valentine’s Day with a token of your affection. Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be as clichéd as a dozen roses, a heart-shaped necklace and a box of chocolates. Here are some sweet gifts for him and for her. No cheese (OK, just a smidge because it is the one day of the year my lil’ black heart melts just a little.)
For Him
Daniel Wellington Bristol Watch, $300.52 CAD, East Dane
Herschel Anchor iPad Mini Sleeve – Black, $34.95 CAD, Chapters Indigo
Bose Soundlink Mini li Bluetooth Speaker, $258.70 CAD, Nordstrom
Sugarfina XOXO 8pc Candy Bento Box, approx $84.50 CAD, Nordstrom
Paul Smith 3 Pack Socks – Black Multi, $98.42 CAD, East Dane
For Her
Kate Spade New York Rosa iPhone Case, approx $52.49 CAD, ShopBop
Deborah Lippman Pretty in Pink – Pink Nail Polish Set, $38 CAD, Sephora
My Type Art Print 12 x 12, $9.50 CAD, Chapters Indigo
Expressions You Are My Favourite Candle, $19.50 CAD, Chapters Indigo
S’Well Dark Hearted Water Bottle, $38 CAD, Chapters Indigo
Wilfred Leuven Headband, $35 CAD, Aritzia
