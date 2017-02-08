The Style Spy

Feb 8, 2017

Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Boo And BFF

They’re two of the two most important people in your life: your boo and your BFF. Shower them with love and appreciation this Valentine’s Day with a token of your affection. Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be as clichéd as a dozen roses, a heart-shaped necklace and a box of chocolates. Here are some sweet gifts for him and for her. No cheese (OK, just a smidge because it is the one day of the year my lil’ black heart melts just a little.)

For Him

Daniel Wellington Bristol Watch, $300.52 CAD, East Dane

Herschel Anchor iPad Mini Sleeve – Black, $34.95 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Bose Soundlink Mini li Bluetooth Speaker, $258.70 CAD, Nordstrom

Sugarfina XOXO 8pc Candy Bento Box, approx $84.50 CAD, Nordstrom

Paul Smith 3 Pack Socks – Black Multi, $98.42 CAD, East Dane

For Her

Kate Spade New York Rosa iPhone Case, approx $52.49 CAD, ShopBop

Deborah Lippman Pretty in Pink – Pink Nail Polish Set, $38 CAD, Sephora

My Type Art Print 12 x 12, $9.50 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Expressions You Are My Favourite Candle, $19.50 CAD, Chapters Indigo

S’Well Dark Hearted Water Bottle, $38 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Wilfred Leuven Headband, $35 CAD, Aritzia

