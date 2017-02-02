Why Every Busty Gal Needs A Bodysuit In Her Closet & What Styles To Choose

A big bust is both a blessing and a curse — certain styles are just out of the question when you’re a busty babe. Bodysuits however, are not out of the question and if you don’t already have a few in your wardrobe it’s time for me to tell you why they’re so great.

Bodysuits are the perfect layering piece, they’re effortless and there is no fuss when it comes to tucking things in. They eliminate bulk and they’ll stay put so you won’t have to fidget while wearing them. They are body hugging and have a slimming effect — it’s like wearing a much more comfortable version of shapewear. You can expect them to hold you where you want while accentuating your silhouette. If you have trouble finding pieces that will fit a larger chest and also fit a smaller waist, a bodysuit may solve your problem because they emphasize the small of you waist, especially when paired with a high-waisted bottom.

Try to avoid bodysuits with intricate or fully exposed backs and extreme deep V’s so that you’re still able to wear a supportive bra. Here are some bodysuit styles that will best flatter a curvier figure while offering a bit of extra support.

Wilfred Free Daniela Bodysuit – available in 3 colours, $19.99 CAD, Aritzia – The ultimate basic for layering with just about anything. This is the kind of piece you buy in every colour when it works for you. The straps are thick enough and the back is high enough to still be able to comfortably wear your go-to t-shirt bra without a strap or band popping out.

Out From Under Washed T-Shirt Bodysuit, $34 CAD, Urban Outfitters – The perfect throw-on-and-go V-neck is great when paired with your favourite high-waisted denim pants, a chunky cardigan and wide-brimmed hat for casual weekend brunch dates.

1.State Lace-Up Bodysuit, $94.96 CAD, Nordstrom – Lace-up details are on trend for the current and upcoming spring and summer seasons. The lace detail isn’t so low that you’ll have a crazy amount of cleavage or have to wear a plunging bra but it shows enough skin to elongate your neck.

The NW Bodysuit, approx. $45 CAD, Naked Wardrobe – The amazing thing about the Naked Wardrobe brand is that their bodysuits are thongs, so you’ll never have to worry about visible lines. I’m sure you’ve seen this style in many paparazzi photos, the Kardashian ladies are seen wearing this brand all the time and no matter what your opinion on the Kardashians is, you have to admit they sure do know how to dress for curves.

Contemporary Surplice Bodysuit, $30.90 CAD, Forever 21 – I love a surplice neckline for any busty gal, they are so flattering and this style can be dressed up or down depending on your choice of bottoms and accessories.

Rare London Take On Me Sequin Bodysuit, $123 CAD, Nasty Gal – Beyond perfect for date night, a night out or an event that requires you to leave your sneakers at home. The sequin pattern detail is simple enough so it’s not overwhelming.

