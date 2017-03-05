5 Fun Purses That Are Not Black

We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve quietly built a large collection of purses, just to realize that most of them are black. From work bags and weekend backpacks to going out clutches and everything in between, black is durable, versatile, and classic. When you are spending an absorbent amount on purses, especially investment pieces, black makes the most logical sense. But after a long grey winter, as we move into the cusp of the brighter spring and summer months, it is tempting to reach for accessories with some more vibrancy and colour.

Here are a few options to jazz up your purse collection:

Pineapple Bucket Bag, $49.90 CAD, ZARA – A fun sparkly pineapple bucket bag to put some spring into your step.

Backpack with Metallic Fastening, $35.90 CAD, ZARA – A pretty pastel backpack, right on trend for spring.

ASOS Bright Brocade Clutch Bag, $35.90 CAD, ASOS – A bright clutch for those warm summer nights.

Banana Beaded Minauderie, 49.90 CAD, ZARA – Beaded, round, and perfect for all the tropical fruit enthusiasts.

ASOS Velvet Pyramid Clutch Bag, $29.92 CAD, ASOS – A crushed velvet bag right on trend, in an entirely unique shape.

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram