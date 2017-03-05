5 Online Sites To Buy Trendy Shoes

Whether it be a no fail fall riding boot or your trusty pair of black heels with the perfect heel height, we all have a favourite pair of shoes that have been well worn, only to be resoled time and time again. A good pair of shoes is worth its weight in gold but not every pair is worth the investment. Sometimes a girl just wants to dabble in the latest trend – say for example, a pair of orange sandals with pom poms – or experiment with new looks without spending an arm and a leg. Thanks to the Internet, finding well-priced trendy shoes has never been more simple.

Here are 5 brands to find trendy shoes (with affordable shipping rates to Canada):

Thanks to the partnership of the UK’s TOPSHOP and Hudson’s Bay, you can shop the brand’s trendy shoe selection without incurring the hefty shipping costs from the UK site. Topshop has a fantastic selection of Instaworthy shoes ranging from size US 5.5 – US 10.5, at reasonable prices. If you’re looking for even greater prices, wait until end of season to shop their sales.

TOPSHOP Alexa Slip-on Mules, $65 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

TOPSHOP Natasha Multi-Buckle Sandals, $115 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Shipping and Returns to Canada

Shipping is free over $100 CAD, and returns are hassle-free at any Bay store or shipped back to their warehouse up to 30 days.

Another UK brand, ASOS carries a wide selection of shoe labels ranging from Public Desire to Soludos. ASOS makes it easy to search their selection by price, colour, and size – from US 4 – US 12.

Public Desire Malia Heart Clear Red Glitter Court Shoes, $59.82 CAD, ASOS

Samara Grey Velvet Heeled Ankle Boots, $69.79 CAD, ASOS

Shipping and Returns to Canada

ASOS offers free delivery worldwide (!) but returns will cost you through Canada Post. Be sure to measure for accuracy and read up on fit before buying.

Fashion staple Zara offers an excellent variety of trendy shoes at affordable prices, along with one of the best shipping and return policies in Canada. Their shoe selection ranges from size 5 – size 11.

Metallic Flatform Bluchers, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Flat Slingback Shoes, $35.90 CAD, ZARA

Shipping and Returns to Canada

ZARA offers free shipping to Canada over $50 CAD and free store delivery always. Returns are hassle free within 30 days to store.

An e-commerce retailer, Just Fab offers trendy shoes at high discounts (sometimes starting as low as $19.95 USD). Just Fab evolved from a members-only subscription service to a fully public ecommerce site, offering a range of shoes from size 5.5 to size 11.

MaryBeth, approx $53 CAD, Just Fab

Shipping and Returns to Canada

Just Fab ships to Canada at a flat rate of $6.95 USD and returns up to 30 days.

Similar to Just Fab, Sole Society is an e-commerce retailer that offers a huge range of trendy shoes. Sole Society offers a wider selection of styles and colours than Just Fab, at a slightly higher price point. Sizes start from 5 – 11.

Koa, approx $106 CAD, Sole Society

Nitsa, approx $120 CAD, Sole Society

Shipping and Returns to Canada

Sole Society ships to Canada at a flat rate of $12.95 USD and offers returns within 30 days less $12.95 USD.

