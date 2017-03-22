A Must-Have: The Best Neutral Eyeshadow Palettes From $18 To $100

Image via Subject Beauty

Every makeup wearer needs a great neutral palette – it’s an absolute essential! Neutrals are anything but dull when it’s in a creamy and pigmented eyeshadow formula. I’m personally, an absolute sucker for a neutral palette, they’re way too easy to justify buying, even if I already have 6 other “similar” ones already at home. I’ll just never get tired of nude and brown shades on my lid with any undertone whether it’s pink, purple, green or red.

Each of these palettes feature super versatile shades to create any look from a “no-makeup” makeup look, by just running a shade through your crease to a dramatic smoky eye and any other occasion in between. They’re so reliable and fail-proof in just about every makeup scenario. Luckily for us, there’s no shortage of options with just about every cosmetic brand having a neutral palette within their range. They’re fantastic for traveling too because really it’s just the one palette you’ll need to pack.

No matter what your budget may be, here are my top 10 picks for neutral palettes to get you through every day and every occasion starting at only $18 and up to $100, all with great quality shadows inside:

Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $17.99 CAD, London Drugs

NYX Professional Ultimate Shadow Palette – Warm Neutrals, $19.99 CAD, London Drugs

L’Oreal Colour Riche La Palette – Nude 1, $22.99 CAD, London Drugs

Morphe 35O – 35 Colour Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette, approx $31 CAD, Morphe Brushes

Lorac PRO Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $39.68 CAD, Nordstrom

The Balm Cosmetics Meet Matte Trimony Eyeshadow Palette, $52.29 CAD, Amazon

Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $60 CAD, Sephora

Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette, $62 CAD, Sephora

MAC Eye Shadow X 15: Warm Neutral, $85 CAD, MAC Cosmetics

Viseart Eyeshadow Palette in VPE10 Warm Neutral Mattes, $100 CAD, Sephora

