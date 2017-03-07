The Style Spy

Mar 7, 2017

Best Pieces To Bring Out Your Inner Bad Girl

From Rihanna to Kylie Jenner, every fashion girl is getting the picture: it’s good to look bad. Call it bad girl chic. Composed of mainly a sexy street style aesthetic, some vampy bold makeup and a whole lot of attitude, the bad girl look can be a little intimidating to embrace!

But not to fear, even if you’re a type A rule follower (like I am), faking the bad girl look is easier than you think! From faux septum piercings to moto jackets and chain-chokers, we’ve put together everything you need to pull it off. To complete your look, try bold brows and a dark matte lip to intensify your bad girl vibe. But remember, like most adventurous trends, the most important tip is to rock it with confidence.

Scoop-Neck-Bodysuit-Forever-21Scoop Neck Bodysuit, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

Wilfred Free Daria Pant AritziaWilfred Free Daria Pant, $135 CAD, Aritzia

Color Wash Baseball Hat Urban OutfittersColour Wash Baseball Hat, $18 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Babaton Franz Bodysuit ArtitziaBabaton Franz Bodysuit, $19.99 CAD, Artizia

Silence + Noise Hooded Moto Jacket UOSilence + Noise Hooded Moto Jacket, $154 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Circle-Chain-Choker-F21Circle Chain Choker, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

Topshop MOTO Washed Super Rip Mom JeansTOPSHOP MOTO Washed Super Rip Mom Jeans, $95 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Kingsley Ryan Sterling Silver Twist Wire Faux Septum Nose Ring ASOSKingsley Ryan Sterling Silver Twist Wire Faux Septum Nose Ring, $9.97 CAD, ASOS

