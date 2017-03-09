Denim Trends: What’s Hot For Spring

If you’re looking to inject some fresh denim styles into your spring wardrobe, expect to pull your inspo from a few decades ago. There are some major 70s vibes happening this season with vintage-inspired denim, wide legs, and boot-cut hems.

Dive right into the trends head on with extreme versions of the season’s hottest styles or opt for a more subtle approach. Whether it’s jeans covered from ankle to waist in colourful embroidery or with just a small embroidery accent by the pocket, choose to rock whatever you feel the most confident in.

Here are a few denim trends you’ll be seeing A LOT of this spring and will mostly likely carry over into summer as well.

Embroidered Details

MOTO Embroidered Jamie Jeans, $110 CAD, TOPSHOP

Mid-Rise Jeans with Floral Embroidery, $69.90 CAD, ZARA

Boyfriend Regular Jeans, $49.99 CAD, H&M

Vintage-Inspired Denim

Madewell Perfect Vintage Ripped High Waist Boyfriend Jeans, $189.55 CAD, Nordstrom

Mid-Rise Vintage Mini Flare Jeans, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

BDG Mom Jean Black, $69 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Frayed & Uneven Hems

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Citizens of Humanity Cora Horizon Jeans, $368 CAD, Aritzia

Le High Straight High Waist Staggered Hem Jeans, $287.83 CAD, Nordstrom

