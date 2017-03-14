Fresh, Unexpected Takes On The Off-Shoulder Trend

The off-shoulder shirt trend is back in a big way. The unexpected, intoxicating flash of collarbone and shoulder has proven so flattering that it’s returned. But don’t go pulling all of your old peasant blouses out of the closet just yet.

The new off-shoulder cuts put a twist on this look of the past, with slouchy sleeves, cold-shoulder cutouts, delicate straps, and just about every other variation you can think of. Of course, fully bared shoulders are also in big demand with styles from Bridgette Bardot vintage cuts to Kelly Kapowski throwbacks. Take a look at some of our favourite pieces for inspiration below!

Wilfred Cholet Blouse, $110 CAD, Artizia

Wilfred Draveil Blouse, $98 CAD, Aritzia

Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $25.90 CAD, ZARA

Off-The-Shoulder Top, $35.90 CAD, ZARA

Eluf Dress, $249.00 CAD, Club Monaco

Show your Shoulder Romper, approx $102 CAD, Free People

Silence + Noise Cuff-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Top, $72 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Silence + Noise Ribbed Cold-Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress, $39.99 CAD, Urban Outfitters

