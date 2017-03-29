7 New Drugstore Makeup and Skincare Products To Get Now

You can often find me in the makeup aisle. Most likely I’ve gotten distracted when shopping for something practical like laundry soap and I’ve just ended up in the beauty aisle because that’s much more exciting, right? As a result, I thought I’d round up some of the best new beauty finds. Not going to lie, I ended up going home with a few of the products and I’m already loving them!

Milani at Rexall

Have you heard all the rave reviews about their Baked Blushes, specifically the shade Luminoso? Apparently, I’m not the only one in Vancouver that has, because it seems to never stay on the shelf for long. It seems to be constantly sold out while other shades remain in stock. So, if you see it, buy it! The brand’s Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation is also supposed to be great but is only available in a limited shade range.

Milani Baked Blush in 05 Luminoso, $8.29 CAD, Rexall

Pixi by Petra Products at Shoppers Drug Mart

The Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner has reached cult-favourite status and is said to be a miracle in a bottle. It may be a slightly higher price point than what you might expect from a drugstore toner but I’ve heard it is totally worth all the hype. They have two sizes but every time I try to buy the full size bottle, they’ve been sold out. Luckily, there’s a smaller bottle for $20 CAD that you can try out. The Lash Nourish Makeup Remover Pads (waterproof makeup dissolver) will most likely make it into my shopping cart next time I pop in!

Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic, $38 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart



Pixi by Petra Lash Nourish Makeup Remover Pads, $14 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart

Garnier’s New Sheet Mask at London Drugs

At half the price of the Sephora brand sheet masks, this seems like a steal. Just pop the sheet mask on your clean skin and leave it on for 15 minutes before taking it off and massaging the excess product into your skin. The mask contains hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract to provide deep moisture for instantly softer, more radiant skin. I picked one up to try and will definitely be going back for more ASAP.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Mask, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs

New Quo Beauty Tools at Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart’s exclusive cosmetic line, Quo has released some awesome new tools to help you clean your brushes and apply makeup in hard to reach places such as the corner of your eye and around your nose. I’ve heard great things about Sigma’s brush cleaning mat but it can be quite expensive to order from Canada, so Quo’s Brush Cleaning Mat is a great alternative. It’s made of silicone and has different surface textures all over it to get your makeup brushes as clean as possible. Also, how cute are their Micro Mini Blending Sponges? They’re less than half the price of the Beauty Blend Micro Mini 4 pack, so totally worth a try.

Quo Cosmetic Brush Cleaning Mat, $14 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart

Quo Micro Mini Blending Sponges Set of 4, $12 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart

L’Oreal’s Best-Selling Mascaras in a New Colour

For a fun and unexpected pop of colour in your makeup routine, pick up L’Oreal’s mascara that is now available in cobalt blue. If you haven’t tried their Voluminous Mascara before, you’re missing out, it’s an all-time favourite!

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Cobalt Blue, $10.99 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart

Follow Caitlyn on Twitter and Instagram