Put A Little Spring In Your Step With Floral Footwear

I know what you’re thinking. “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” Well hold on to your Miranda Priestly skepticism, because this spring we’re seeing florals pop up in a fresh way.

While we’ve seen feminine, beautiful floral prints come back time and time again, this year they’re cropping up on your favourite footwear. Floral embroidery, prints and brocade have all found their way down to your feet on everything from masculine loafers to delicate sandals. The real wonder of this trend is the contrast it provides when mixing girly prints and tougher styles, whether that’s in the form of a street chic outfit, or simply an unexpected shoe shape like sneakers or loafers. Mix things up and try a few different combinations with this spring trend to keep your look fresh as a daisy.

Lost Ink Denny Floral Cut Out Heeled Ankle Boots, $41.88 CAD, ASOS

Daisy Street Ditsy Floral Mule Heeled Sandals, $31.91 CAD, ASOS

Brocade At Ease Loafer, $171.52 CAD, Free People

Embroidered Detail Ankle Boots, $129 CAD, ZARA

Floral Mesh Sandals, $139 CAD, ZARA

Miyaa, $90 CAD, ALDO

Audrey Flats in Liberty® Edenham Floral, $216 CAD, J.Crew

