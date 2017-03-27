The Perfect Spring Layer: Trench Coats With A Twist

Trench coats always seem to make a come back at spring time. And it’s no wonder why — they’re classic, adaptable and flattering on just about any body type. This season they’re back and better than ever, with designers adding fun pops of color and style adaptions to all your favourite cuts. While you may already own a trench (and we have no doubt that you do), these fresh takes are guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.

Here are some of our favourite new ways to rock a trench in style.

Add an Expected Colour or Pattern

Wild Thing Leopard Trench Coat, $37.99 CAD, Forever 21 – Adding a funky hue to a classic look gives new life to the trench this spring.

Go Girly with Scalloped Edges

Frederrika Trench Coat, $199 CAD, Club Monaco – Trenches get a pretty, feminine makeover with this petal-like cut.

Be the Belle of the Ball

Bell Sleeve Trench Coat, $119 CAD, ZARA – It seems no sleeves are safe from the belle cut this season – and that includes your favourite jacket!

Try a New Neckline

Funnel Neck Mac, $149.59 CAD, ASOS – Whether you opt for a plunging neckline or a cozy number that sits right under the chin, a departure from lapels give a new look to your average trench.

Lose the Sleeves

Leith Crepe Trench Vest, $104.73 CAD, Nordstrom – A trench becomes the perfect layering piece to a summer dress or flowing skirt when it’s transformed into a vest.

Go Casual

Tencel® Drapey Trench, $148 CAD, GAP – Lose the pomp and circumstance the trench brings to mind, and take things in a more relaxed direction with lose flowy cuts and casual fabrics.

Will be you trying one of these new takes on the trench this season? Let us know in the comments below!

