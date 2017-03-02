Trend Report: Rock The Mini Skirt This Season

Image via Wendy’s Lookbook

Influencers have been spotted rockin’ mini skirts all over the ‘gram lately and I have to say, I am living for the combo of a flared mini skirt, a fitted top tucked in and topped off with a newsboy hat. I’m not referring to the same mini skirts you and I wore out to the club at 19-years old, I’m talking about the more sophisticated take on the mini skirt.

To make your mini skirt outfit look more modern and grown up, choose a skirt that isn’t too tight, too short or too distressed. Wear your mini with a shirt tucked in and layered with a jacket, blazer or long cardigan for a more sophisticated ensemble.

At this time of year, they’re an easier transition piece than you may think, particularly with thigh-high boots, maybe even with a pair of fishnets peaking through at the thigh for happy hour. In spring a mini would look fab with a pair of tights and loafers or bare legs, a long cardigan and booties. Of course, in the warmer months, you’ll have to show off your bare legs and match your mini with sneakers for a laid-back look or pointed toe pumps for a more elevated look.

There’s so many mini skirts with fun details like embroidered floral designs, buckles or zippers and in so many great textures like velvet, leather, and denim. You’ll be sure to have fun with this trend!

Mini Skirt with Knot, $45.90 CAD, ZARA

Silence + Noise Vegan Leather Biker Mini Skirt, $82 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Lovers + Friends Brighton Skirt, $180.59 CAD, Revolve

Short Fringed Skirt, $49.99 CAD, H&M

TOPSHOP Moto Rose Embroidered Mini Skirt, $85 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

