Trend To Try: Embroidery

If the term embroidery still gives you flashbacks of grandmotherly blouses or old heavy curtains, you’ll be happy to hear that the trend has been given a fresh boost. Looking through my Instagram feed, it’s on the yes-list of every influencer and fashion blogger, and has been seen all over the fall fashion runways. With a few simple tweaks here and there, modern embroidery has a fresh vibe that appeals to a younger crowd.

The juxtaposition of classic shapes with bright colours and beautiful stitching create a dynamic look, making staple pieces like jeans, tee-shirts and dresses a lot more playful and fun to wear. Experiment with the trend and go beyond the traditional embroidered shirt. Try jeans that have embroidery down one side of the leg, skirts that have an embroidered trim, or a bold patch of embroidery right along the shoulder. Keep the rest of your outfit simple and let the embroidery be the standout piece in your look. After all, trying bright and fun trends is what fashion is all about!

Plumetis Embroidered Jumpsuit, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Embroidered Mid Rise Jeans, $45.90 CAD, ZARA

T-Shirt With Embroidered Shoulder, $25.90 CAD, ZARA

PrettyLittleThing Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket, $109.70 CAD, ASOS

Topshop MOTO Embroidered Denim Jacket, $190 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Floral Embroidery Skirt, $45.90 CAD, ZARA

Silence + Noise Birds of Paradise Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $79.99 CAD, Urban Outfitters

