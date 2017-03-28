Unexpected Ways To Style Stripes For Spring

Seeing more and more striped clothing flood the stores always signify the arrival of spring. From your daily office wear to Sunday brunch, strips can definitely perk up your mood as it does your wardrobe. This year, stripes have moved beyond the basic black and white striped t-shirt that we know and love, combining the classic pattern with more complex shapes, colours, details and silhouettes.

Here are some new ways to try stripes this year:

Bows and Knots

Little details such as bows, knots, or open backs give the classic white and blue stripe shirt a little boost.

Shirt with Bowed Cuffs and Back, $35.90 CAD, ZARA

Striped Crossover Shirt, $45.90 CAD, ZARA

Malik Blouse, $85 CAD, Aritzia

Structure

Take a note from menswear and try wearing stripes in a more structured shape.

Asymmetric Denim Dress with Stripes, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Vila Tie Back Stripe Top Co-Ord, $39.89 CAD, ASOS

Vero Moda Candy Stripe Ruffle Shirt, $69.81 CAD, ASOS

Different Sized Stripes

Give your banker stripes a day off and instead, try different patterns such as thick stripes, or the double thin stripe.

Striped Bodysuit with Front Knot, $49.90 CAD, ZARA

Sylvie Dress, $79.99 CAD, Aritzia

Superdry Bardot Button Thru Stripe Top, $53.85 CAD, ASOS

